May 24, 1946- April 25, 2020

MOLINE — James C. Fehl, 73, of Moline, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Davenport.

A private Mass of Christian burial will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline. Father Tom Mizeur will be the celebrant. The mass will be live-streamed at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd. Memorials may be left with Christ the King Catholic Church, christthekingmoline.org, 3209-60th Street, Moline, Illinois, 61265, or Progressive Action for the Common Good, pacgqc.org, 1212-W 3rd Street #3d, Davenport, Iowa 52802.

James Carl Fehl was born May 24, 1946, in Davenport, the second child of Fred J. and Lenora (Meyer) Fehl. Jim was a graduate of Alleman High School and St. Procopius College, Lisle, Ill. Jim married Carol Mizeur at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline,, on June 21, 1997. He worked for the Rock Island Arsenal as a computer specialist.

Jim joined the Peace Corp in 1970, working in Ethiopia for two years. He was a member of Christ the King Catholic Church where he was in the Celebration Choir and funeral choir. Jim was a proud fan of the Green Bay Packers.