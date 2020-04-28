× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

September 22, 1962-April 25, 2020

MOLINE — James C. Countryman, 57, of Moline, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis.

Due to the COVID virus, a Private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to American Heart Association.

Jimmy was born September 22, 1962 in Moline, the son of Clifford and Earlene (Heston) Countryman. He was a 1980 graduate of Moline High School.

Jimmy retired from the Yellow Roadway in Rock Island and North Carolina. He enjoyed weight lifting and woodworking.

Survivors include his mother, Earlene Countryman, Moline; sisters, Linda (Frank) Dexter, Moline and Julie Countryman, Moline; brothers, Dennis (Bonnie) Countryman, Dixon, IL and Jeff (Traci) Countryman, Iowa City and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com

To plant a tree in memory of James Countryman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.