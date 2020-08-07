× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

May 29, 1965 - August 5, 2020

EAST MOLINE — James D. Brown, 55, of East Moline, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, in Centennial Rehab and Healthcare, Moline, after an extended illness surrounded by family and loved ones.

Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family has a GoFundMe page set up at the following link for expenses and memorial at Gofundme.com/h89sd-final-expenses-help-needed.

James David Brown was born May 29, 1965, in Galesburg, to Everett David Brown and Jerre Lynne Bainbridge. He was a beloved family member. Jimmy was a Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan, who loved to spend time with family and friends and was the family's designated "GrillMaster." He was unemployed due to his health issues.

He is survived by his dad, David Brown of Rock Island; his mother, Jerre L. Bainbridge of East Moline; sisters, Marcia M.(Brown) Glidden (Steven) of Rock Island, and Cindy L. ( Brown) Cedeno (Ramiro Sr.) of Moline; brothers, John Brown of Kewanee, David Brown (Jennifer) of Silvis; sister, Rhonda (Brown) Dean (Patrick) of Sterling; his son, Jamie D. Brown of Davenport; nephews, Christopher A. Dillon (Michelle) and Daniel R. Dillin (Jennifer), both of Hillsdale, Giovanni Cedeno and Ramiro Cedeno Jr., both of Moline; nieces, Jessica M. Thompson of Moline and Leanne L. Wheeler (Brad) of Valdez, Alaska. He was the nephew of James T. Bainbridge (Peggy) of Colorado and Jennifer R. DeFauw (Dale) of Silvis. He also has several cousins, great-nephews and -nieces as well as a very large extended family, and his beloved dog, Nina.

To plant a tree in memory of James Brown as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.