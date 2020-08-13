James “Bill” W. Van Earwage

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 11, 1934-August 11, 2020

MOLINE — James W. “Bill” Van Earwage, 85, retired Moline firefighter, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Prairie Hills of Tipton, Tipton, Iowa.

A “Last Alarm” will be held at 1:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline, immediately followed by burial at Rock Island National Cemetery. Moline American Legion Post 246 will present military honors. Memorials may be made to National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (https://www.firehero.org/).

James William Van Earwage was born Dec. 11, 1934, in Moline, the son of Alphonse Michael and Virble Agnes (Jones) Van Earwage. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps for three years. He married Mary Lou Spiess on Aug. 28, 1973. She died June 6, 2020.

He was a firefighter for the Moline Fire Department for 21 years, and worked for Moline Public Hospital for 13 years.

Over the years, he had been a member of the East End Club, Friends Circle Club and the American Legion. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, dancing, playing rolle bolle and always was quick with a joke.