James Angelos Sr.

Jim was born in Moline, Illinois, to Frank Angelos and Sparey Livaditis on September 2, 1947. He attended United Township High School in East Moline, followed by the University of Georgia, where he earned his Bachelor's and Master's degrees. He served in the United States Army. He married Katie Hays Camp on April 30, 1977, in Waynesville, North Carolina, and they had three children.

Jim enjoyed a highly successful career in financial services, spanning nearly 50 years. He began at the National Association of Securities Dealers (now FINRA) in 1972, and held leadership roles at FINRA, the SEC, and a variety of other financial institutions. He served as Chief Compliance Officer at Evergreen Investments and at the Wells Fargo Investment Institute. Along with Jim's many professional achievements, his colleagues have shared many stories about his infectious laugh, memorable stories about growing up in the Quad-Cities and excelling at high school basketball, his love for his wife and children, and his kindness and generosity to all those around him. He also had a lifelong love for music, especially the Beatles, Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Dire Straits and Georg Friedrich Handel.