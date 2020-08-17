James Adamson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ROCK ISLAND -- James R. “Jim” Adamson, 76, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, August 16, 2020, at Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Thursday, August 20, 2020, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Masks will be required at all services. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clarissa Cook Hospice House.

Jim was born March 14, 1944, in Burlington, Iowa, the son of LeRoy and Clara (Nelson) Adamson. He married Patricia J. Moore on July 2, 1971, in Wheaton, Ill.

Jim was a U.S. Army Veteran having served during the Vietnam Era. Jim was owner and operator of Adamson Accounting, Moline, retiring in 2007.

Jim was a former member of Oakwood Country Club, Coal Valley. He enjoyed golfing and woodworking.