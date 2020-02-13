December 15, 1951-February 12, 2020

MOLINE — James A. Silversmet, Sr., 68, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Unity Point Trinity, Rock Island.

Funeral services will be 10am, Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Visitation will be 4-6pm Monday at the funeral home.Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors by Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 299. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to QC Honor Flight.

Jim was born December 15, 1951 in Moline, the son of Albert and Marilynne (Remery) Silversmet. He married Judy Duyvejonck on March 26, 1977 in Moline.

Jim was a U.S. Air Force Veteran having served during the Vietnam War. He worked at John Deere Davenport Works retiring in 2014 after 25 years.

Jim was a member of VFW Velie Post, Moline and Friend Circle Club, Moline. He enjoyed bowling, camping and NASCAR but most of all he loved his time with his family.