January 15, 1948-September 23, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Jacquelyn Griffin, 71, of Rock Island, passed away on Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport. A memorial visitation for Mrs. Griffin will be Saturday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.
Jacquelyn was born on Jan. 15, 1948, in Steely, Mo., a daughter of L.C. Pugh Sr. and Elma (Woodson) Pugh. She married Irving Griffin on March 18, 1965, in Chicago. Mrs. Griffin worked as a housekeeper, running her own business for many years. She was a member of the Jehovah's Witnesses and rejoiced in preaching and living her faith. She also enjoyed cooking and decorating.
Survivors include her husband, Irving Sr.; children and (spouses), Tandia (Frank) Cain, Park Forest, Ill., Irving Griffin Jr., Rock Island, Ivy Griffin-Tyler (Justin Tyler), Homewood, Ill.; 12 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; siblings, L.C. Pugh, Henry Pugh, Bruce Pugh, Chuck Pugh, Shirley Herron and Jean Pugh, all of Rock Island.
Jackie was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Franklin Bridge, Mabel Williams and James Pugh. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.