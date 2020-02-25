December 17, 1941-February 22, 2020
COLONA — Jacqueline L. Smith, 78, of Colona, Ill., died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Aperion Care Moline, East Moline.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with Pastor Donnie Plemons officiating. Burial is in Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Cremation will take place after visitation at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family.
The former Jacqueline Leah Houseman was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Alton, Ill., the daughter of Hubert and Lucille (Carter) Houseman. She married Harry Rogers Smith on Feb. 21, 1959, in Wood River, Ill. He died Feb. 6, 1999. She worked at Case IH in the paint department.
She was a talented cook and enjoyed playing bingo and gambling. Above all else, family was the most important thing to her.
Jackie is survived by two daughters, Becky Boll and Betty Francois, both of Colona, Ill.; grandchildren, Josh, Danielle, Derek, Candice, James, Aimee, Charity, Jordan, Courtney, Kristen, Shannon, Colin; and many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two children, Leah Smith-Hanson and James Smith; and siblings, James, William, Patricia, Carol, Linda and Louis Houseman.
The family would like to give special thanks to everyone at Aperion Care and Beacon of Hope Hospice for the wonderful care given to Jackie.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.