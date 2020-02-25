December 17, 1941-February 22, 2020

COLONA — Jacqueline L. Smith, 78, of Colona, Ill., died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at Aperion Care Moline, East Moline.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th St., Moline, with Pastor Donnie Plemons officiating. Burial is in Dayton Corners Cemetery, Colona. Visitation is 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Cremation will take place after visitation at Trimble Crematory. Memorials may be made to the family.

The former Jacqueline Leah Houseman was born Dec. 17, 1941, in Alton, Ill., the daughter of Hubert and Lucille (Carter) Houseman. She married Harry Rogers Smith on Feb. 21, 1959, in Wood River, Ill. He died Feb. 6, 1999. She worked at Case IH in the paint department.

She was a talented cook and enjoyed playing bingo and gambling. Above all else, family was the most important thing to her.