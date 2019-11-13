{{featured_button_text}}

November 11, 2019

SHERRARD-Jacqueline “Jackie” M. Perrin, 77, of Sherrard, Illinois, passed away at UnityPoint Trinity in Rock Island on Monday, November 11, 2019.

Per Jackie’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kirk, Huggins, & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd. is assisting the family.

