November 11, 2019
SHERRARD — Jacqueline “Jackie” M. Perrin, 77, of Sherrard, Ill., passed away at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.
Per Jackie's wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kirk, Huggins & Esterdahl Funeral Home, Ltd., is assisting the family.
Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jacqueline Perrin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.