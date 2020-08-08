EAST MOLINE — Jacqueline “Jackie” DePorter, 88, formerly of East Moline, passed away peacefully on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Trinity Terrace Park, Bettendorf. A Mass of Christian Burial for the family will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. The funeral will be live streamed at Van Hoe Funerals Home's Facebook page.

Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, East Moline. Public Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Wednesday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline, where a rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Academy, East Moline.

Jackie Blunke was born July 23, 1932, in Moline, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Hettinger) Blunke. She married Urban “Mouse” DePorter on Aug. 8, 1953, at St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline. He died Oct. 28, 2015. Jackie was the school secretary at the former St. Anne's School (Our Lady of Grace) East Moline for over 30 years, retiring in 1999. As secretary, she was considered the “School Nurse” and always had a piece of candy for any child called to the office. After retirement she continued to volunteer there. Mrs. DePorter was an avid reader, enjoyed bird watching and going for walks. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.