GENESEO — Jacqualine J. Tumasonis, 90, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel. Deacon Harley Chaffee will officiate. Private burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Geneseo Senior Citizens Center.