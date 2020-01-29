Jacqualine J. Tumasonis
GENESEO

Jacqualine J. Tumasonis

Jacqualine J. Tumasonis

January 24, 2020

GENESEO — Jacqualine J. Tumasonis, 90, of Geneseo, passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. A funeral service will be held at noon on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory-Geneseo Chapel. Deacon Harley Chaffee will officiate. Private burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to noon on Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Geneseo Senior Citizens Center.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband and son.

Service information

Feb 3
Visitation -VFH Geneseo
Monday, February 3, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
Feb 3
Funeral Service
Monday, February 3, 2020
12:00PM
Vandemore Funeral Home, Geneseo
580 E Ogden Avenue
Geneseo, IL 61254
