January 18, 1980-April 1, 2020

STUART, Fla. — Jacob William Crawford, 40, of Stuart, Fla., died on April 1, 2020. He was born in Moline, on Jan. 18, 1980. He grew up in Moline, but Florida has been his home for many years.

Jacob married Christina Lee in May 2015. He and Christina met while working together at the Martin County Library System. Jake enjoyed reading, comic books, music, and following sports. He also enjoyed helping his father-in-law tend the family's orange grove. He especially loved being an uncle to Maggie, Miles, Minerva and Evelynn.

In addition to his nieces and nephew, Jacob is survived by his wife, Christina Lee, Stuart, Fla.; his mother, Cindy Martin Crawford, Rock Island; his father and stepmother, Mike and Debbie Crawford, Moline; his brother, Michael (Amy) Crawford, Moline; his brother, Joseph (Kristina) Crawford, Rock Island; his grandfather, Alvin Martin, Rock Island; Jessica Myers, Rock Island; Thompkim, Man Sin and Dorothy Lee Hobe, Sound Fla.; Kerwin and Adrienne Torres, Stuart, Fla.; Erica and son JJ Waterman, Colona; lifelong friend, Curt Johnson, Moline; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jacob was preceded in death by his grandparents, Frances Martin, Rock Island; Naomi Crawford, Moline; Forrest Crawford, Moline; Ellen Crawford, Moline; and his aunt Rebecca Martin, Batavia.

