January 1, 1983-August 26, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Jacob R. Moore, 36, Rock Island, passed away Monday, Aug. 26, 2019, at UnityPoint Trinity-Rock Island. Funeral services are 10 a.m. Friday at St. John's Lutheran Church, East Moline. Burial is in Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, Moline. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.
Jacob was born Jan. 1, 1983, to Danny and Flo Moore, with the notoriety of being the first baby for the new year in the Quad-Cities. He was a welder at BMS Manufacturing in Milan. He loved sitting around a bonfire, playing his guitar and being with his friends.
Survivors include his parents, Danny and Floria, East Moline; girlfriend, Cindy Nordstrom, Rock Island; siblings, Dawn (Evan) Antolik, Silvis, Ian (Summer) Catour, Geneseo, and Craig (Shaylen) Moore; and nieces and nephews, Collin, Allison, Kristen, Easton, Avery, Ian Jr. and Miley.
