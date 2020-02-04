September 7, 2019-February 2, 2020
EAST MOLINE — Jackson Burkert, infant son of Katelyn Burkert and John Rocha, of East Moline, passed away Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at UnityPoint Heath–Trinity Rock Island. Services will be private. Burial will take place at Greenview Memorial Gardens, East Moline. Memorials may be made in care of the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Jackson was born Sept. 7, 2019, in Moline.
Those left to cherish his memory include his parents; big brother, Jace; and grandparents, Bill and Christine Burkert.
Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
