July 16, 1941-August 6, 2020

ERIE — Jackie T. McCormick, 79, of Erie, formerly of Hillsdale, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Gibson–Bode Funeral Home, Port Byron. For the safety of her family and those in attendance, please wear a face covering and observe social distancing. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Mt. Maria Cemetery, Hillsdale. A video recording of the funeral service will be available on Monday by visiting her obituary at www.gibsonbodefh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House.

Jacqueline “Jackie” was born July 16, 1941, in Moline, a daughter of Glenn and Mildred (Dillon) McConnell. She attended Hillsdale schools and graduated from Riverdale High School in 1959. Jackie married Fred McCormick at the Hillsdale United Methodist Church in 1959. After raising their five children, Jackie spent several years working at Byron Hills Golf Course in Port Byron.

Jackie always enjoyed monthly lunch gatherings with her girlfriends. She liked reading and baking. Most of all, Jackie loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She is survived by four children, Michael (Teresa) McCormick, Queen Creek, Ariz., Kerry McCormick, Plano, Texas, Shane (Patti) McCormick, Erie, and Brett (Melissa) McCormick, Erie; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Kathy (Jan) Baltzell, Largo, Fla., and brother, Rick McConnell, Colona. She was preceded by her husband Fred in 2017; son, Shaun McCormick in 2015; and sister, Donna Dobrinske in 2015. Share a memory or condolence at www.gibsonbodefh.com.