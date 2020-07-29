× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

June 22nd, 1935-July 25, 2020

Jackie Erikson, 85, passed away July 25, at Genesis Hospital, Davenport.

Schroder Mortuary is in charge of the cremation. Due to the current pandemic, the memorial service will be held at a later date at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Quad Cities (formerly the Unitarian Church.)

Jackie was born in Chicago on June 22, 1935, to parents, Norman and Vercele (Foster) Nelson. Jackie graduated from Cerro Gordo H.S. in central Illinois, and from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale. Jackie taught school in several districts including Michigan and Illinois, last as a substitute teacher in East Moline School District for many years.

She enjoyed researching family history and was a member of the Bureau County Historical Society. Jackie was an active member of the U.U. congregation for 55 years.

She was fond of horses and when younger was a volunteer at the New Kingdom Trailriders, (a group which promotes horse back riding for children with mobility issues).

Memorials can go to the U.U. congregation (www.uucqc.org), Trailriders (www.nktriders.org) or a charity of your choice.