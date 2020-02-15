July 2, 1941-February 13, 2020
MOLINE — Jack W. Myers, 78, of Moline, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island after a courageous 3½ year battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with the services immediately following.
Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.
Jack William Myers was born July 2, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the ninth of 10 children, of Milford and Zola (Carney) Myers. On Nov. 4, 1961, in Moline, he married Donna Mae Baker, who survives.
He was a machinist at John Deere Plow Planter from 1966 to 1998, and was a member of the former Moline Evangelical Church. Jack spent countless hours in his woodworking shop, making a variety of different items. He was an all-around handyman. He bowled on various leagues, traveling the country in tournaments. He enjoyed playing cards and Trivia. Jack especially loved spending time in Myrtle Beach, S.C., but his greatest passion was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Donna, of 58 years, survivors include daughter, Lori Gomez of Moline; sons, Jack (Chris) Myers of Rock Island, and Don (Adrienne) Myers of Indian Land, SC; a sister, Dixie Gilson, of Anamosa, Iowa; a brother, Jerry Myers of Booneville, Miss.; grandchildren, Geoff (Robin) Myers of Waianae, Hawaii, Gregg (Katie) Myers of West Haven, Utah, Nick Gomez, and Valerie Gomez, both of Moline, and Devin, Allie, and Abbie Myers, all of Indian Land, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Emma Russell, and Jaxton Freeman; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents, sisters, Jeannie Corl, Patty Darringer, and Bonnie Kirklin, and brothers, Bob, Buddy, Donnie and Kenny Myers.
The family would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Bierman and staff at the Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center at University of Nebraska Research Center, and to Dr. Garneau and staff, and the ICU department at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island.
