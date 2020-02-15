July 2, 1941-February 13, 2020

MOLINE — Jack W. Myers, 78, of Moline, died Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at UnityPoint Trinity Rock Island after a courageous 3½ year battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, with the services immediately following.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Jack William Myers was born July 2, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the ninth of 10 children, of Milford and Zola (Carney) Myers. On Nov. 4, 1961, in Moline, he married Donna Mae Baker, who survives.

He was a machinist at John Deere Plow Planter from 1966 to 1998, and was a member of the former Moline Evangelical Church. Jack spent countless hours in his woodworking shop, making a variety of different items. He was an all-around handyman. He bowled on various leagues, traveling the country in tournaments. He enjoyed playing cards and Trivia. Jack especially loved spending time in Myrtle Beach, S.C., but his greatest passion was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.