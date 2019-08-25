October 6, 1962-August 23, 2019
EAST MOLINE — Jack W. Botkin, 56, East Moline, died Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Trinity Rock Island as a result of an industrial accident in Moline. Funeral services are 7 p.m. Friday at Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline. Visitation is from 5 p.m. until service time. The family asks those attending to wear camouflage in memory of Jack's love of being a sportsman.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, memorials may be made to the family.
Jack was born Oct. 6, 1962, in Seagraves, Texas, the son of Jack and Billie (Reddinger) Botkin Sr. He married Sharon Johnson in Rock Island. Jack worked for Walter D. Laud Construction for the past 12 years. He was a confident member of the NRA, loved fishing and bow hunting. Jack loved the outdoors and always appreciated a good bonfire. He was a Dallas Cowboy fan.
Survivors include his wife, Sharon, sons; Justin (Lena) Botkin, Davenport, James Botkin (Heidi), Moline, and Brandon Botkin, Griffin, Ind.; Sharon's daughters, Amanda (Logan) Hall and Hannah Newell (Jordan); grandchildren, Emily, Amber, Miranda, Easton, Marlee Joe, Oliver, Rowan and Daylen; and his mother, Billie Sullins, Moline.
He was preceded in death by his father and sisters, Holly, Deserie and Vicki.
