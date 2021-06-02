June 24, 1932-May 31, 2021

MUSCATINE — Corporal Jack Richard Bunn Sr., 88, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at his Muscatine home on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Jack was born on June 24, 1932, in Muscatine, the son of William E. and Elvira A. Keener Bunn. He married Evelyn Walker-Norris on August 19, 1972.

Visitation services will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home on Houser Street. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andy Allison, Jacob Allison, Miles Allison, Marc Bunn, Cayce Norris, Randy Reynolds and Mike Reynolds. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Muscatine Hospice or his wife, Evelyn Bunn. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

There will be a veteran of the week memorial at 5p.m. outside at 2020 Cedar Street if veterans and the community would like to come and honor Jack and his family.