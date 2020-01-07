May 12, 1950-January 6, 2020

COLONA — Jack M. Barnett, 69, of Colona, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at his home. A funeral service to celebrate his life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 10, 2020, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Burial will follow at North Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Jack Barnett Memorial Fund.

Jack was born May 12, 1950, the son of Morris and Margaret (Berry) Barnett, in Muldraugh, Ky. He married Cindy Reddig on May 24, 1980, in Moline. He worked for Eagle Food Stores as a produce manager for 30 years, working in numerous stores. He was then employed at Oscar Mayer, in Davenport, for 11 years, from which he retired. Jack loved watching old Westerns and science fiction on TV. He also enjoyed going to the boat.

Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Cindy; along with several brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

