March 16, 1957-March 2, 2020

MILAN — Jack Langford, 62, of Milan, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020, at his home. A memorial gathering will be Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Memorials may be made to the family for a memorial fund that will be established at a later date.

Jack was born on March 16, 1957, in Princeton, Ill., a son of Jackson B. Langford and Jean L. (Hurt) Langford. Jack worked for Dohrn Transfer Co., Rock Island, for many years until his retirement in 1995. He loved riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle and watching NASCAR. He was a loving uncle and great-uncle.

Survivors include his sister and brother-in-law, Betty and Wayne Blumhoff, Milan; nephews, Daniel (Amber) Blumhoff, Phoenix, Ariz., and Trent (Jerri) Blumhoff, Albany, Ill.; a great-nephew, Landyn; a great-niece, Hailie; his best friend, Rick Lamphier, Milan.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com

