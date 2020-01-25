January 11, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved father, Jack E. White Jr.
Jack Elbert White Jr., 55, of Rock Island, passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at home. A memorial gathering will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.
Service information
Feb 7
Memorial Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
1:30PM-3:30PM
Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory
3030 - 7th Avenue
Rock Island, IL 61201
