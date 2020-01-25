January 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — It is with great sorrow that we announce the death of our beloved father, Jack E. White Jr.

Jack Elbert White Jr., 55, of Rock Island, passed away Jan. 11, 2020, at home. A memorial gathering will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.

