January 17, 1952-September 19, 2019
PERU, Ind. — Jack A. Martin, 67, of Peru, Ind., formerly of Bettendorf, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at Aperion Care in Peru.
A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Temple Emanuel in Davenport. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Temple Emanuel, the Humane Society of Scott County or to King's Harvest No-Kill Animal Shelter.
Jack was born on Jan. 17, 1952, in Davenport, the son of Warren and Isadore “Izzy” (Neal) Martin. He worked as a self-employed handyman and contractor in the Quad-City area. Most recently he was employed in the maintenance department at the Iowa Masonic Home in Bettendorf. Jack was an active member of Temple Emanuel until relocating to Indiana. He was a devoted volunteer for the Mississippi Valley Blues Festival. He was also an avid collector of firefighting memorabilia and cars. Jack was known for his cooking and baking skills. During the holiday season he always made sure to share his homemade breads and candy with family and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Those left to honor his memory are his stepmother, Mary Payton, of Davenport; sisters, Linda (Ken) Jones, Gayle (Joe) Berrie, all of Davenport; stepsister, Nan (Bill) Dillie, of Davenport; nephew, Chris (Nancy) Jones, of Carpentersville, Ill.; nieces, Karrie (Brian) Stock, of Blue Grass, Iowa, Jenny (Mark) Lemon, of Inwood, W.Va.; great-nephews, Nicolas Lemon, Grant Lemon, Brody Stock; great-niece, Kelci (Kyle) Filgo; great-great-nieces and nephews, Jacey, Logan, Calvin and Molly Filgo.
In addition to his grandparents and parents, he was preceded in death by a stepsister, Sue Joiner.
Online condolences may be shared with Jack's family at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.