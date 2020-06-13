× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

October 29, 1964-June 12, 2020

MOLINE — J. Michael “Mike” Keesy, 55, of Moline, passed away Friday, June 12, 2020, at his residence.

Due to current public gathering restrictions, private family services will be live-streamed (and may be viewed by visiting www.wheelanpressly.com//live-stream), 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 16, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Mike was born on Oct. 29, 1964, in Tampa, Fla., the son of Keith and Irene (Halmose) Keesy. He married Misty Broemmer on Oct. 10, 1987, in Rock Island. Mike previously worked for Montgomery Elevator as an assembler. He enjoyed painting, fixing everything, music, and cooking. Mike was a quiet man but was also quite the jokester once you got him going. He loved spending time with his family, and his proudest moment was becoming a father and spending time with his son.

Mike is survived by his wife, Misty Keesy; son, Mason Keesy; brother, Tom (Angela) Keesy; nieces and nephews; brothers-in-law, Bill (Janice) Broemmer, Brad (Pam) Broemmer, and Brien Broemmer; and sister-in-law, Christy Fobert. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Paul Keesy; mother- and father-in-law, Judy and George Broemmer; and his beloved dog, Molly.

Online condolences may be left to Mike’s family at www.wheelanpressly.com.

