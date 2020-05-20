May 14, 2020-May 16, 2020
Izrael Tina Shanta Thomas, infant daughter of Trinity Brown and Anthony Thomas, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. A Celebration of Life service for Izrael will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the family. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island, is assisting the family.
Izrael was born on May 14, 2020, in Moline.
Survivors include her parents; siblings, Alonzo, Lizzie, Kristyona, Destinee and Nicole; grandparents, Tina Shaffer, Moline, John Brown (Shelly Rudsell), Kewanee, Lizzie Thomas, Springfield, Ill..; special aunt, Francella Thomas; uncles, Jhon Brown, Blade Brown (Angela Jackson); and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Izrael was preceded in death by her grandfather, Wendell Melvin. Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
