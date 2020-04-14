Israel P. Ramos
ROCK ISLAND

Israel P. Ramos

Israel Ramos

April 2, 1971-April 11, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Israel P. Ramos, 49, of Rock Island, passed away Saturday, April 11, 2020.

Private services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting with services.

Israel was born on April 2, 1971, in San Nicolas De Los Agustinos, Mexico, the son of Jose Ramos and Maria Refugio Plaza. He married Maria Gonzalez on April 9, 1994, in Davenport.

Israel is survived by his wife, Maria Ramos; mother, Maria Refugio Plaza; children, Jose Ramos and Angelica Ramos; and brothers, Miguel Ramos, Francisco Ramos, Jose Luis. He was preceded by his father, Jose Ramos; and brother, Rigoberto Ramos.

