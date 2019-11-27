November 27, 2019
MOLINE-Ishwari Upadhyaya, 76, of Moline, passed peacefully with her family by her side on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at UnityPoint-Trinity, Rock Island.
Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m., Friday, November 29, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Cremation rites will immediately follow.
