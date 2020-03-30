November 11, 1929- March 29, 2020
GENESEO — Isabel Joann Laney, age 90, died at Amber Ridge Memory Care in Moline, on March 29, 2020, of natural causes.
Isabel was born Nov. 11, 1929, to Joseph and Mary (Pier) Kovacs in Toledo, Ohio. She married Kenneth Laney on April 30, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio. She retired from the R.I. Arsenal in Rock Island as an Inventory Management Specialist. She enjoyed painting, ceramics, knitting and her pets.
She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Jeff) Connell, Janice (Bob) Moenssens, Kenneth (Alicia) Laney and Carol (Bill) Hoyt. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Joseph Kovacs, Martin Prekop, Mary Bumbera, Lola Rohr, Julius Kovacs, Elmer Kovacs and Ernest Kovacs.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society in Geneseo, Ill.
