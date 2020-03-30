Isabel Joann Laney
View Comments
GENESEO

Isabel Joann Laney

{{featured_button_text}}

November 11, 1929- March 29, 2020

GENESEO — Isabel Joann Laney, age 90, died at Amber Ridge Memory Care in Moline, on March 29, 2020, of natural causes.

Isabel was born Nov. 11, 1929, to Joseph and Mary (Pier) Kovacs in Toledo, Ohio. She married Kenneth Laney on April 30, 1949, in Toledo, Ohio. She retired from the R.I. Arsenal in Rock Island as an Inventory Management Specialist. She enjoyed painting, ceramics, knitting and her pets.

She is survived by her children, Kathleen (Jeff) Connell, Janice (Bob) Moenssens, Kenneth (Alicia) Laney and Carol (Bill) Hoyt. She has six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and siblings, Joseph Kovacs, Martin Prekop, Mary Bumbera, Lola Rohr, Julius Kovacs, Elmer Kovacs and Ernest Kovacs.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Henry County Humane Society in Geneseo, Ill.

Memories may be shared online by visiting esterdahl.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Isabel Laney as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News