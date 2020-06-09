ALEDO — Isaac "Ike" R. Long, 64, of Aledo, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Iowa City. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held on Friday, at 10 a.m. at Leech Cemetery, Buffalo Prairie, Ill. Memorials may be made to the Mercer County VFW, where he was commander. Speer Funeral Home is assisting the family.