October 19, 1955-June 8, 2020
ALEDO — Isaac "Ike" R. Long, 64, of Aledo, died Monday, June 8, 2020, at the VA Medical Center, Iowa City. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held on Friday, at 10 a.m. at Leech Cemetery, Buffalo Prairie, Ill. Memorials may be made to the Mercer County VFW, where he was commander. Speer Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Ike was born on Oct. 19, 1955, in Monmouth, Ill., to Vernon and Mildred (Stevens) Long. He served 20 years in the United States Army.
Ike is survived by wife, Cathy Diehl-Long; son, John David Diehl; and two brothers and a sister.
