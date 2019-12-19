October 17, 1947-December 18, 2019

MOLINE — Irene M. Farrell, 72, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2 until 5 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1608-13th Street, Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline.

Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Alleman High School.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Irene Farrell was born in Moline on Oct. 17, 1947, daughter of William and Irene (VanPuyvelde) Elder. On June 13, 1970, in East Moline, she married Richard Farrell, who survives.

Irene graduated from Alleman High School and Marycrest College Summa Cum Laude. She taught at Moline High School and then in Arlington, Va. She then joined her husband in the clothing business in the former LaRose Shoppe and then at Farrell's clothing store, retiring in 1994. She was a member of PEO KT Chapter and also King's Daughters. Irene enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining, and spending time with her family, extended family and friends.