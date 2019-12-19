October 17, 1947-December 18, 2019
MOLINE — Irene M. Farrell, 72, of Moline, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at her home, after a long and courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis.
Visitation will be Sunday, Dec. 22, from 2 until 5 p.m., at Wendt Funeral Home in Moline. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, Dec. 23, at 10 a.m., at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1608-13th Street, Moline. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in East Moline.
Memorials may be made to Sacred Heart Church or Alleman High School.
Irene Farrell was born in Moline on Oct. 17, 1947, daughter of William and Irene (VanPuyvelde) Elder. On June 13, 1970, in East Moline, she married Richard Farrell, who survives.
Irene graduated from Alleman High School and Marycrest College Summa Cum Laude. She taught at Moline High School and then in Arlington, Va. She then joined her husband in the clothing business in the former LaRose Shoppe and then at Farrell's clothing store, retiring in 1994. She was a member of PEO KT Chapter and also King's Daughters. Irene enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining, and spending time with her family, extended family and friends.
In addition to her husband, survivors include her sisters, Theresa (Jack) Sadler and Mary Jane (Colin) Letendre; and her brother, Paul (Sheri) Elder; sister-in-law, Sue (Pete) Lingris; and numerous nieces and nephews, all of whom were dearly loved. Irene was a beloved aunt to all her nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.wendtfuneralhome.com.