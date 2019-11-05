September 11, 1923-November 5, 2019
COAL VALLEY — Imrgard H. “Irma” Seeburger, 96, of Coal Valley, Ill., passed away Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019, at Friendship Manor, Rock Island.
Private burial will be in Coal Valley Cemetery, under the direction of Trimble Funeral Home, Coal Valley. She asks you celebrate her life by treating others with kindness. Memorials may be given to Quad City Animal Welfare Center, Milan, Ill.
She was born in Fürstenfeldbruck, Germany, on Sept. 11, 1923, to Frederick and Toni (Franz) Lang. She came over to the U.S. with her parents at 2 years old, growing up in New York City, where she excelled in gymnastics and the arts. She went to visit friends in Coal Valley in September of 1948 and met the man who would change her life and bring her out to the Midwest, Frederic E. Seeburger. They were married May 22, 1949. He passed on Oct. 26, 1991. Here on Earth they were known to most as “Bart and Babe.”
Irma enjoyed maintaining and living in the Coal Valley home they built together until November of 2017, when limited mobility suppressed her from doing so. She enjoyed gardening, feeding all the wildlife, sewing, home projects, cross word puzzles, scrabble and especially bowling, belonging to three leagues and substituting for others until the age of 90. She had a love for all animals, having many pets throughout her life.
You have free articles remaining.
Among survivors are her daughter, Toni Seeburger, of Rock Island; her cousin, Arlene Shannon, of New York; and many longtime friends.
Irma would like to thank all the wonderful staff members at Friendship Manor Silver Cross for their wonderful support and care during her stay there, especially to Kevin, Brandy, Karla, Karen and Vicky.
May she rest in peace.
Condolences may be shared at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.