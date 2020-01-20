April 23, 1936-January 17, 2020
HAMPTON — Ida “Lori” Kieffer, 83, of Hampton, passed away Jan. 17, 2020, at Aspen Health and Rehab in Silvis.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Hampton United Methodist Church.
Lori was born April 23, 1936, in Tyrone, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Margaret Hornbeck Summers. She married Arthur Kieffer on June 13, 1954, in Albia, Iowa, in her parents' home. He passed away June 12, 2017. Lori was a member of the Hampton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling and fishing and was a Girl Scout Leader. She also sold Tupperware and Sarah Coventry Jewelry. Lori babysat for all her grandchildren as well as many children in the Hampton area. She especially loved spending time with her family playing board games, dice, cards and marbles.
Survivors include her children, Debbie Andrews, Silvis, Gail Koby, Hampton, Arnie (Ann) Kieffer, East Moline, and Winnie Campbell, St. Cloud, Fla.; grandchildren: Michael Mitrisin, Amy (Kurt) Rizzolo, Alexandria Mitrisin, John (Ashley) Hicks, Jeremy Koby, Cody (Jessica) Campbell, Colton Campbell, Casey Campbell, Alex Kieffer and Alan Kieffer, and Paul (Sheena) White; great-grandchildren: Abigayle and Halie Hicks, Oakley Campbell, Olivia and Jackson Rizzolo, Courtney and Chandler White, and Cambrie Campbell
Lori was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Charlotte Mitrisin; grandchildren, Derrick Hicks and Katherine Mitrisin; great-grandson Ruger Kieffer; five brothers; and four sisters.
