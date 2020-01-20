Ida “Lori” Kieffer

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Schroder Mortuary in Silvis. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the mortuary. Burial will be in Greenview Memorial Gardens in East Moline. Memorials may be made to Hampton United Methodist Church.

Lori was born April 23, 1936, in Tyrone, Iowa, the daughter of Clarence and Margaret Hornbeck Summers. She married Arthur Kieffer on June 13, 1954, in Albia, Iowa, in her parents' home. He passed away June 12, 2017. Lori was a member of the Hampton United Methodist Church. She enjoyed bowling and fishing and was a Girl Scout Leader. She also sold Tupperware and Sarah Coventry Jewelry. Lori babysat for all her grandchildren as well as many children in the Hampton area. She especially loved spending time with her family playing board games, dice, cards and marbles.