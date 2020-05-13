× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

February 26, 1944- May 12, 2020

EAST MOLINE — Huel D. “Bud” Boyer, 76, East Moline, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, in the comfort of his home.

Private family services will be held and entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum, East Moline. Memorials may be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, East Moline, where he was a longtime member or to Genesis Hospice.

Huel was born Feb. 26, 1944, in Moline, the second son of Elmer “Pete” and Dorothy “Maxine” (Winter) Boyer. He attended East Moline and Moline Public Schools. He married Susanne VanRaes on Nov. 23, 1963, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline. He and Sue had known each other since age 8, when Sue informed him they would be married some day. Their marriage lasted nearly 54 years until her passing on April 26, 2017. Mr. Boyer worked in a service station prior to being hired at John Deere Harvester Works in 1963. He retired after 34 years of service as a combine repairman.