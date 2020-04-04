August 25, 1926-March 31, 2020
ROCK ISLAND — Howard W. Young, 93, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, Galesburg. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting family with arrangements.
Howard was born on Aug. 25, 1926, in Elmwood, Mo., the son of Ernest and Dora (Haynie) Young. Howard was an U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II. He worked at John Deere Plow and Planter for 30 years.
Howard is survived by his daughters, Patricia Davies and Debra Ferry; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Milton and Lloyd.
