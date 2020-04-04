× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 25, 1926-March 31, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Howard W. Young, 93, of Rock Island, passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, Galesburg. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting family with arrangements.

Howard was born on Aug. 25, 1926, in Elmwood, Mo., the son of Ernest and Dora (Haynie) Young. Howard was an U.S. Army veteran, serving in World War II. He worked at John Deere Plow and Planter for 30 years.

Howard is survived by his daughters, Patricia Davies and Debra Ferry; five grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Milton and Lloyd.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.