April 9, 1934-March 1, 2020

RANTOUL — Howard Lee McKellip, 84, of Rantoul Ill., died March 1, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. Burial will be at Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro, Ill.

He was born April 9, 1934, in Kewanee, Ill., a son of Clair and Marjorie (Butler) McKellip. He married Catherine Gunn in Scotland. She preceded him in death

He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Farmer, of Gifford, Ill., and Diane McKellip, of Royal, Ill; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Howard was a 1952 graduate of Rock Island HS. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years.

