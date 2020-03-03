Howard Lee McKellip
View Comments
RANTOUL

Howard Lee McKellip

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Howard Lee McKellip

April 9, 1934-March 1, 2020

RANTOUL — Howard Lee McKellip, 84, of Rantoul Ill., died March 1, 2020, at his home.

Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. Burial will be at Beckman Cemetery, Thomasboro, Ill.

He was born April 9, 1934, in Kewanee, Ill., a son of Clair and Marjorie (Butler) McKellip. He married Catherine Gunn in Scotland. She preceded him in death

He is survived by two daughters, Debbie Farmer, of Gifford, Ill., and Diane McKellip, of Royal, Ill; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

Howard was a 1952 graduate of Rock Island HS. He served in the U.S. Air Force for 26 years.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard McKellip as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News