June 24, 1973-November 10, 2019
DAVENPORT — Howard “Howie” C. Carlile, 46, of Davenport, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 201 E. 4th Ave., Milan. Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until service time on Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island. Memorials may be made to the Carol Center, Davenport.
Howard was born on June 24, 1973, in Rock Island, the son of Richard D. and Freda “Rose” (Anthony) Carlile. He worked various jobs, including ringing the bell for Salvation Army at Christmas time, where he loved meeting and talking to people. Howard enjoyed keeping up the yard work for his mother, but his passion was when he worked for the carnivals. He was a member of the Carol Center in Davenport, where he made many friends and enjoyed their outings and activities, Howard's family would like to thank their wonderful staff. He loved watching Chicago Cubs games with his dad, and watching wrestling. Howard enjoyed his dog, Maxine.
Howard fought a courageous battle with liver cancer since February. His family would like to give a special thank you to the Doctors and Nurses at The University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, especially the fourth-floor nurse, Makayla, for the wonderful care they gave him before his last wish was granted and he got to come back home.
Howard is survived by his mother, Freda Carlile; siblings, Crystal (Rod) Nebinger, Henry Davis and Morgan (Alice) Davis; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; and uncle and aunt, George and Sharon Anthony. He was preceded in death by his father, Richard D. Carlile; grandparents; and numerous aunts and uncles.
