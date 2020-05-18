× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

August 30, 1937-May 15, 2020

GENESEO -- Herman L. Crow, 82, of rural Geneseo died on Friday, May 15, 2020, at his home.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 20th, at 1 p.m. at the Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo, and live streamed on Facebook live on the funeral homes Facebook page. Pastor John Lewis will officiate. Burial will be in North Cemetery, Geneseo. Visitation will be from noon until the service time on Wednesday at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, access to funeral will be limited to number of people in the building at one time. Memorials may be made to American Heart Association or American Diabetes Association.

Herman was born August 30, 1937, in Murphysboro, Ill., the son of Herman A. and Lilly Dell (Hill) Crow. He married Zereta Lafferty on December 23, 1962, in Murphysboro, Ill. Herman worked as an Ironworker out of union Local 111 Rock Island. He especially liked working on bridges. Herman also liked Hereford cattle and raised a couple small herds on his property. Other interests included gardening, taking care of the lawn, and the outdoors.