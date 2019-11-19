March 28, 1930-November 15, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Herman Carl Snyder, 89, passed away on Nov. 15, 2019, at Friendship Manor Assisted Living, Rock Island. He was born March 28, 1930, in Freelandville, Ind., to Oscar and Dana (Jenkins) Snyder.
Herman was a graduate of Freelandville High School and Purdue University, with a bachelor's degree in Agricultural Engineering. After graduation, he served in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was a professional test engineer for International Harvester, later Case IH, in East Moline. He was one of the prime contributors and validators to the International Harvester "Axial-Flow" combine technology. After retiring in 1985, he and Etta moved to Vincennes, Ind., where he taught at Vincennes University for seven years. They lived 33 years in Vincennes, Ind., and last year moved to Friendship Manor Assisted Living, Rock Island.
He was a member of St. John's United Church of Christ, in Vincennes, Ind., a longtime member of the Hoosier Heritage Harmonizers Barbershoppers Chorus, a member of the American Legion Post 73, Kiwanis and a lifetime member of the RSVP Volunteer Organization in Vincennes, Ind. He enjoyed singing, gardening and making his apple butter every fall. One of his highlights was participating in the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in October 2016.
Survivors include his wife, Etta L. (Elgan) Snyder, whom he was married to for 67 years, wed on June 1, 1952, same day he graduated from college; one daughter: Deborah (Mark) Holmes, of Rock Island; two sons: Earl (Pam) Snyder, of Davenport, and Oscar (Diane) Snyder, of Bolingbrook, Ill.; five grandchildren: Benjamin (Maureen) Holmes, Matthew Holmes, Kaitlyn Snyder, Jesse Snyder and Candace Snyder; one great-grandchild, Genevieve Holmes.
Herman was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters: Sammie Illyes and Martha Thompson.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, St. John's United Church of Christ, Vincennes, Ind. Visitation will be on Thursday, Nov. 21, Goodwin Funeral Home, 524 Broadway Street, Vincennes, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St. John's United Church of Christ, 606 N. 5th Street, Vincennes, IN 47591, or Church of Peace, 1114-12th Street, Rock island, IL 61201.