November 14, 1921-August 28, 2019
SHERRARD — Herbert E. Zwicker, 97, Sherrard, died August 27, 2019 at home.
A celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 28, 2019, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan. Visitation will be before the service between from 4-6 p.m. A private burial will be at Rock Island Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mercer County Fair in his memory.
Herb was born Nov. 14, 1921, in North Dakota, the son of Daniel and Minnie Zwicker. He graduated from Sherrard High School in 1939. He farmed his family farm in Sherrard until 1996. He married Evelyn Walters Sept. 1, 1945, in Moline, and they had five children. He later married Shirley Hajostek.
Herbs' greatest loves were family and farming. He enjoyed boating with his family along with an annual family vacation to the Ozarks and wintering in Texas. There wasn't anything he couldn't fix! He could do anything from shoe a horse to build a house.
Herb was the president of the Mercer County Fair for 21 years. Also, he became the superintendent of the stock car track for several years.
Those left to honor his memory include his wife; his sons, H. Dan (Teresa) Zwicker of Waco, Texas, and Donald Zwicker of Eau Claire, Wis.; daughters, Katherine Laub of Waterloo, Ill., Diane (John) Gillam of Coal Valley; grandchildren, Portia Wolford of LeClaire, Jessica Laub of Columbia, Illinois, Zach Laub of Columbia, Illinois, Danielle (Jared) Biermann of Houston, Drew Zwicker of Waco, Texas; great-grandchildren, Grant Wolford of LeClaire and Lilly Grace Biermann of Houston.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Evelyn; a daughter, Debra Zwicker, and his parents.
