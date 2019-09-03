January 4, 1951-September 1, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Herbert D. Black, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019, at his home.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Private burial will be at Greenview Memorial Gardens. Memorials may be made to the family.
Herb was born on Jan. 4, 1951, in Moline, the son of Herbert H. and Mary Jane (Scheuermann) Black. He married Earnestine “Tina” Hook on Dec. 18, 1976, in Moline. He was a U.S. Veteran, serving in the Army. He retired from the Rock Island School District, where he worked as a custodian.
Herb was previously active with the Boy Scouts for 23 years, serving as Scout Master and Cub Master for Pack and Troop 216. He was also involved with the Girl Scouts for 18 years and was awarded the Appreciation & Honor pin. He was very proud of his three Eagle Scout Sons and his Gold Award Daughter. He was a member of QCCAN and Trinity Caring Canines. He was also involved in the Order of the Arrow and received the Woodbadge Award and Vigil Honor. He enjoyed woodworking, decorating his golf cart for different parades in the area, and riding and customizing his Harley Motorcycle.
Survivors include his wife, Tina; children, Luke (Amanda) Black, Adhamh (Karla) Black, Cody (fiancée Amanda Dayton) Black, and Jennelle Black; grandchildren, Gavin and Jacqueline Black; sisters, Cheryl (John) Frost, Candace (Dave) Daker; brother, James (Stacy) Harkop.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Donald Hartkop; and stepmother, Irma Black.
