Herbert Arthur 'Art' Ash

Art was a Mason, a Little League coach, a Jaycee, a member of the Lions Club and the American Legion. He golfed, hunted, and would drop everything to go fishing anytime, anywhere, especially with his favorite fishermen, Bob Baze, Bob Lonstad and Freddie Berneking. He taught his children and grandchildren to handle firearms and "at least taste" everything he shot, to the dismay of Phyllis who doesn't really like guns or wild game.

During the recent quarantine, Art built birdhouses and wood carvings for his large extended family, welcomed his fifth great-grandchild and namesake into the world, crafted a skateboard ramp for his first great-grandson, went target shooting with his son, and planted a garden. He had a green thumb and could grow anything.

Art is survived by his sweet and patient wife, Phyllis; his son, Michael and fiancée Anne Palos; his daughter and son-in-law, Candice and Mike Shamsie; his grandchildren and spouses, Kathryn and Elias Saucedo, Claire-Marie and Matt Molina, Steve Ash and fiancée Randyl Mohr, Jeffrey and Lauren Ash, Erin and Mitch Erickson; and great-grand-children, Mara-Lane Kelley, Cristian, Nico, and Madelyn Saucedo, and Olin Arthur Ash. Art has many wonderful nieces, nephews, and four step-grandchildren.