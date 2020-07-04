February 12, 1930-July 1, 2020
COLONA — Herbert Arthur "Art" Ash passed away suddenly on July 1, 2020, at his home in Colona with Phyllis, his wife of 67 years, at his side. Art was 90 years old. In his own words, "I'm a Missouri farm boy. I've traveled the world and had a wonderful life. Don't be sad when I die."
A private family service was held July 3, 2020, at Colona United Methodist Church, and a larger memorial service at a later date. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline.
Art was born on Feb. 12, 1930, on a farm outside Trenton, Mo. His parents were Fred and Grace Boring Ash. He was the youngest of eight children, who all preceded him in death. He was raised in a Christian home where his parents read their Bibles every single day.
Art graduated from Trenton High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He married Phyllis Watts in Spickard, Mo., on Jan. 10, 1953. He attended Truman State University, and retired as an engineer from Case IH East Moline in 1990.
Art was involved in community service his entire adult life. He was currently a member of the Colona United Methodist Church, a volunteer at the Colona Township Food Pantry, and employed by the Colona Township Assessor's office. He had been the Mayor of Colona, a Henry County Board member and served with Project Now.
Art was a Mason, a Little League coach, a Jaycee, a member of the Lions Club and the American Legion. He golfed, hunted, and would drop everything to go fishing anytime, anywhere, especially with his favorite fishermen, Bob Baze, Bob Lonstad and Freddie Berneking. He taught his children and grandchildren to handle firearms and "at least taste" everything he shot, to the dismay of Phyllis who doesn't really like guns or wild game.
During the recent quarantine, Art built birdhouses and wood carvings for his large extended family, welcomed his fifth great-grandchild and namesake into the world, crafted a skateboard ramp for his first great-grandson, went target shooting with his son, and planted a garden. He had a green thumb and could grow anything.
Art is survived by his sweet and patient wife, Phyllis; his son, Michael and fiancée Anne Palos; his daughter and son-in-law, Candice and Mike Shamsie; his grandchildren and spouses, Kathryn and Elias Saucedo, Claire-Marie and Matt Molina, Steve Ash and fiancée Randyl Mohr, Jeffrey and Lauren Ash, Erin and Mitch Erickson; and great-grand-children, Mara-Lane Kelley, Cristian, Nico, and Madelyn Saucedo, and Olin Arthur Ash. Art has many wonderful nieces, nephews, and four step-grandchildren.
Art would give anybody anything, no questions asked. He had a friendly smile and conversation for everyone he met. His door was always open. He loved largely and forgave quickly. Art Ash was a really good man. He is with the Lord. He knew where he was going, and he wasn't afraid to die. We will be lost without him until we meet again.
Memorials toward Art's favorite causes can be made to Colona Township Food Pantry and Colona United Methodist Church.
Our sincere thanks to the entire Colona police, fire, and rescue units who went above and beyond for our family today.
God bless you.
The family invites friends to share stories and condolences at TrimbleFuneralHomes.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.