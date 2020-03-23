May 18, 1930-March 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Herbert A. Bueser, 89, of Rock Island, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at home. Cremation rites were accorded. Services will be private at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Inurnment will be at Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made in care of the QC Animal Welfare Center, Milan.

Herbert was born in Muscatine, Iowa, on May 18, 1930, a son of Herbert E. and Mabel Schmer Bueser. He married D. Lurine Barker on July 30, 1966, in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on May 21, 2019.

Herbert was a U.S. Army veteran who proudly served in Germany. He was a member of the Moline American Legion Post 246.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Herbert worked over 40 years as a laborer for several construction companies including, ABS Construction Group, Waters Construction and Estes Construction. He was a member of the Laborers Local Union 309.

Herbert enjoyed fishing, gardening and puttering around with just about anything.

Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Diana Bueser, Rock Island; and brother, Jerome Bueser, Seattle, Wash.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents and infant sister.

Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Herbert Bueser as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.