ROCK ISLAND — Henry "Hank" D. Thomas, 79, of Rock Island, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, with his family by his side. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Berean Baptist Church, 3103 W. 13th St., Davenport, and via video streaming at www.bereanbaptistdavenport.com . Private burial with military honors will be in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

Henry was born Jan. 19, 1941, in Mason City, Iowa, the son of Henry H. and Clara (Hancq) Thomas. He graduated from Rock Island High School in 1959 and served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He married Roberta Belton on June 12, 1965, in Geneseo. She preceded him in death on March 8, 2002. Henry worked for Ralston Purina and retired in 2006 as a forklift operator after more than 38 years. As a young man, Henry participated in many high school sports, including track and field, basketball, football, and wrestling. He was involved in the Letterman's Club, intramurals and Junior Optimist. He enjoyed attending high school and college sporting events with friends, watching all sports and game shows on television, participating in bowling and playing softball. Henry loved Rock Island High School. As an avid fan he donated much of his time to Rock Island sports programs, particularly track and field. He was a proud member of Berean Baptist Church and was baptized there in 2011.