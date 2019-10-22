November 11, 1974-October 15, 2019
ROCK ISLAND — Henry C. McElroy IV, 44, of Rock Island, died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at home. Services are noon Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at Second Baptist Church, Rock Island, where visitation is an hour prior to service time. Memorials to the family.
Henry was born in Rock Island on Nov. 11, 1974, a son of Henry C. III and Dorothy Jones McElroy.
Survivors include his mother, Dorothy McElroy; sister, Nicole (Darwin) Jones; niece, Alysha McElroy-Hodges; nephews, Aaron McElroy and Brandon Williamson Jr.; and stepson, Nicholas Miner
He was preceded in death by his father.
Online condolences at wheelanpressly.com.