July 15, 1934-March 22, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Henrietta F. Anast, 85, of Rock Island, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Park Vista Retirement Living, East Moline.

Private funeral services and visitation will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. A celebration of life will be at a later date. To send condolences or view funeral service visit www.RaffertyFunerals.com or livestream on facebook at 12pm on Friday, March 27, 2020. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to UnityPoint Trinity Hospice, Alzheimer's Association or Park Vista-Memory Care.

Henrietta was born July 15, 1934 in Moline, the daughter of Henry and Margaret (DeSmet) Groothaert. She married Jordan E. Anast on October 9, 1954 in Rock Island. He preceded her in death on May 21, 1999.

Henri retired from WHBF, Rock Island. She was a member of St. Pius Church, Rock Island, Moose Lodge, Rock Island and Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Henri loved playing Euchre, dancing, country music, following Rock Island High School and Augustana basketball games, fishing, traveling with her friend Joe and spending time with her grandchildren.