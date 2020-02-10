February 6, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Helena C. Fowler, 82, of Rock Island, passed away Thursday Feb. 6, 2020, at Generations, Rock Island.

Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 3030 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday prior to services.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip and Sandra Allen; grandchildren, Marlon, Wesley, Anthony, Nicholas, Courtney, Tremonte, Roy, Mark Jr., Eligha, Ceciela, Heather, Chris, Elizabeth and Lovell; 48 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of additional family and friends.

Online condolence at wheelanpressly.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Helena Fowler as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.