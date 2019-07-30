May 1, 1935-July 27, 2019
GENESEO — Helen Mae Aldridge, 84, of Geneseo, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Woodridge Supportive Living, Geneseo. Funeral services to celebrate her life will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel. Burial will follow at Rock Island National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society in memory of Helen's daughter, Nancy Verdick.
Helen was born May 1, 1935, the daughter of George and Della (Masey) Williams, in Deep Creek, Texas. She graduated from Eldorado High School, Eldorado, Texas. She married Everett Aldridge on Feb. 1, 1953, in Eldorado. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2007. Helen was a homemaker and a very talented seamstress. Those that knew her said she could sew anything in the world. She also loved crocheting.
Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Steve (Eddie) Aldridge, Gold Bar, Wash.; grandchildren, Jonna Mae Verdick, Jerry Glendon Verdick, Keri (Glen) Kenney; great-grandchildren, Matt Kenney, Maxden Verdick; sister, Georgia Juanice Orr, Brady, Texas.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, Everett; and her daughter, Nancy Verdick. If you wish to share a message of sympathy with Helen's family, visit www.vandemorefuneralhome.com.