July 17, 1925-April 15, 2020

ROCK ISLAND — Helen M. Spriet, 94, formerly of Moline, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Hope Creek Care Center, East Moline.

Due to the COVID-19 virus, private funeral services will be held at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hope Creek Care Center's activity department.

Helen was born July 17, 1925 in LaSalle, IL, the daughter of Anthony and Margaret (Mikolajewski) Pilarski. She married John “Jack” Spriet on March 23, 1945 at Stoudt Field Chapel in Indianapolis, IN. He preceded her in death on May 30, 1983.

Helen worked at the Rock Island County Courthouse as a Probate Clerk retiring in 1983. Helen was a 65 year member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Moline, Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society, lifetime member of Friends Circle Club, Moline, Conservation Club, Milan, lifetime member of American Legion Post 246 Ladies Auxiliary and National Catholic Society of Foresters Sacred Heart Court 956.

Helen enjoyed playing cards, especially Euchre, spending time with her grandchildren, fishing and tending to her roses.